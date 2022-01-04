Nimbus, Bristol-Myers Drop Psoriasis Drug Dispute

By Matthew Perlman (January 4, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- Nimbus Therapeutics LLC agreed Tuesday to drop its case in New York federal court that sought to avoid selling Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and its subsidiary Celgene Corp. a psoriasis drug the startup is developing. Nimbus, Bristol-Myers and Celgene filed a stipulation dismissing antitrust and contract claims from Nimbus and counterclaims from the other companies. The stipulation also said a preliminary injunction issued by the court in October preventing transfer of assets associated with the treatment "will no longer remain in effect." In a statement on Tuesday, a representative for Nimbus said the companies have reached an agreement "resolving all claims and business...

