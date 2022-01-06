Key 2021 Cases On Standing In Product Defect Class Actions

By April Ross, Rachel Raphael and Eryn Howington (January 6, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- Product manufacturers regularly face both individual and class litigation claiming product defects. These cases can be sprawling in scope, with claims for scores of states and broad classes including purchasers with no actual product malfunction. Courts in these cases face critical threshold questions about who has standing, whether actual injury or manifestation is required to establish standing, and whether class representatives can pursue claims for others — including those with unmanifested defects, or state law claims in states where they do not live. Although the law on these questions is far from settled, key decisions over the past year by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS