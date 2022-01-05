NFL Says Cowboys Player Can't Fight Drug-Test Suspension

By Max Jaeger (January 5, 2022, 1:41 PM EST) -- Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins has abandoned a contract lawsuit challenging his suspension for allegedly trying to cheat a drug test, the National Football League told a Texas federal judge Tuesday as it sought to dismiss the claims. Collins has failed to follow an October court order giving him 30 days to file an amended complaint after the case was removed from state court, and his counsel hasn't responded to the NFL's inquiries about whether he plans to amend or withdraw the suit, the league said. Dallas Cowboys lineman La'el Collins, seen here during a Nov. 7 game, has failed...

