Wayfair Can't Dodge Ex-Worker's Pregnancy Bias Claims

By Rachel Stone (January 5, 2022, 3:18 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal court rejected Wayfair's request to trim a former warehouse employee's suit against the online furniture company, keeping alive her claims that the company refused to promote her, unnecessarily disciplined her and fired her because of her pregnancy. In Monday's memorandum opinion ruling on Wayfair's June partial dismissal motion, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp declined to toss Mabendu Kamara's pregnancy discrimination claims under Title VII and New Jersey state law, determining that she sufficiently connected her allegations to Wayfair's disciplinary measures and termination. "The court is mindful that employment discrimination cases are often poor candidates for premature...

