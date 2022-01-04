Mayer Brown FCPA Co-Head Departs For Monitorship Firm

By Al Barbarino (January 4, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A former Mayer Brown LLP partner and co-chair of the firm's global anti-corruption and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act practice and an ex-Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner has joined Boston-based independent monitorship firm Affiliated Monitors Inc. Audrey Harris, who also previously served as the chief compliance officer with Australian mining, metals and petroleum company BHP, made the announcement Monday on LinkedIn, where she noted that she and her family have moved to Denver from Washington, D.C. "New Year, New Location, New Adventure!" Harris wrote. "I'm excited to join the growing team at Affiliated Monitors Inc. I'm looking forward to this new AMI...

