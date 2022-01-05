Ala. Power Co. Can't Escape Fatal Helicopter Accident Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 5, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge on Tuesday refused to let utility conglomerate Southern Co.'s subsidiary escape a wrongful death suit accusing it of being liable for unmarked power lines that allegedly caused a fatal helicopter crash, finding that federal aviation regulation doesn't preempt the lawsuit's state tort claim. The energy subsidiary, Alabama Power, told the district court that it couldn't add markers to power lines over Lake Mitchell — near the site of the crash — because that would disrupt the uniformity mandated by the Federal Aviation Act. But U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins said that this argument "misses the mark."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS