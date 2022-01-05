Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ala. Power Co. Can't Escape Fatal Helicopter Accident Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 5, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge on Tuesday refused to let utility conglomerate Southern Co.'s subsidiary escape a wrongful death suit accusing it of being liable for unmarked power lines that allegedly caused a fatal helicopter crash, finding that federal aviation regulation doesn't preempt the lawsuit's state tort claim.

The energy subsidiary, Alabama Power, told the district court that it couldn't add markers to power lines over Lake Mitchell — near the site of the crash — because that would disrupt the uniformity mandated by the Federal Aviation Act. But U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins said that this argument "misses the mark."...

