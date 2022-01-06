Nonprofit Taps Ex-FTC Official To Run Online Privacy Program

By Al Barbarino (January 6, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- A 20-year veteran of the Federal Trade Commission has left the agency to join the Entertainment Software Rating Board, the nonprofit known for assigning age and content ratings for video games, to head up its Privacy Certified program for websites and mobile apps. Stacy Feuer, most recently the FTC's assistant director for international consumer protection and privacy, has joined the ESRB as senior vice president of Privacy Certified, a membership program that helps companies implement online, mobile and internet-connected device privacy practices, according to an announcement Tuesday. "I am thrilled to join ESRB at this pivotal moment for data privacy to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS