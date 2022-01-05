Judge Halts Lin Wood Client Fee Case For Free Speech Appeal

By Rosie Manins (January 5, 2022, 2:50 PM EST) -- A Georgia judge halted attorneys' client fee-stealing case against controversial right-wing lawyer L. Lin Wood and his law firm Wednesday until appellate judges decide his related appeal of an injunctive order that he says violates his free speech rights. The case against Wood and his law firm, L. Lin Wood PC, was brought in a Georgia state court in August 2020 by three lawyers he used to work with in Atlanta and the law firm they established after parting ways earlier that year. Nicole Wade, Taylor Wilson and Jonathan Grunberg of Wade Grunberg & Wilson LLC allege Wood and his firm...

