Ga. Mayor Quits, Admits Stealing CARES Act Funds

By Rosie Manins (January 5, 2022, 5:20 PM EST) -- The first mayor of one of Georgia's youngest cities pled guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $650,000 in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act on the heels of his resignation from office. Jason Lary quit as the mayor of Stonecrest, an Atlanta-area city, during an address held Tuesday via videoconference and streamed live on social media, an announcement was hacked and momentarily interrupted by images of pornography and online gaming. His resignation went into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday, an hour before he appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia to...

