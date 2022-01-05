2 Atlanta-Area Courts Pause Jury Trials As COVID Surges

By Emily Sides (January 5, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- Two Atlanta-area court systems have ordered a pause on jury trials for several weeks amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert D. Leonard issued an order on Monday canceling jury trials through Jan. 21. The judge said he will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the county, which includes about 800,000 residents, in deciding whether to extend the order or resume jury trials, noting that his order does not pause grand jury proceedings. "We must keep in mind that jury service compels people of all walks of life, with all health conditions and vaccination...

