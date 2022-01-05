Google To Face Competition Restrictions In Germany

By Katryna Perera (January 5, 2022, 3:15 PM EST) -- Google will face extended abuse and competition control in Germany after the country's competition regulator, the Bundeskartellamt, issued a decision at the end of 2021 determining that the widely used international search engine is of "paramount significance" for competition across markets. The decision by the Bundeskartellamt comes almost a year after a new provision of the German Competition Act came into force. According to a press release from the regulator, the new provision enables the Bundeskartellamt to take action earlier against large digital companies. The provision's primary purpose is to identify positions of market power held by companies and the possible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS