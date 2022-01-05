NJ Atty Suspended For 1 Year For 'Abandoning' Law Practice

By Nick Muscavage (January 5, 2022, 2:17 PM EST) -- A New Jersey attorney was recently suspended from practicing law for a year by the state's high court for taking thousands of dollars in retainer fees and then abandoning his clients. George R. Saponaro, who maintained a law practice in Mount Holly, New Jersey, was suspended by an order from the state's Supreme Court made public on Tuesday for violating seven rules of professional conduct, including gross neglect, failure to keep a client reasonably informed, failure to cooperate with disciplinary authorities and failure to protect a client's interest, among others. Saponaro was the contracted attorney for multiple public entities in New...

