Texas County Settles Ex-Judge's Due Process Suit

By Katie Buehler (January 5, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- A Texas county has settled due process and Fourth Amendment violation claims launched by a former state court judge who accused officials of filing politically motivated bribery and money laundering charges against her, according to a report filed Wednesday in Texas federal court. Collin County, Texas, and former Collin County District Court Judge Suzanne H. Wooten settled her May 2018 lawsuit through mediation conducted on Tuesday, according to an alternative dispute resolution report submitted to the Eastern District of Texas. The details of the settlement were not included in the report, and counsel for both parties didn't immediately respond to requests...

