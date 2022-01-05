Zurich Can't Beat Collusion Claims In Construction Family Rift

By Angela Childers (January 5, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- Zurich can't disentangle itself from a sprawling multimillion dollar fight over whether the son of the founder of a construction company worked with the insurer to trigger defaults and lawsuits over a handful of large real estate projects. In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge David Barlow found that, while Zurich American Insurance Co. didn't have a fiduciary duty to Ascent Construction Inc., it must face claims that it aided and abetted Ascent's founder's son in an alleged scheme to turn the company into a "shell of its former self," as the founder described it in one filing. The judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS