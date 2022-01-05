Iraqi, Afghan Diversity Visa Winners Can Use Other Embassies

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 5, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State announced Wednesday that diversity visa winners with cases assigned to U.S. embassies in Kabul, Afghanistan, or Baghdad can request their case be reassigned to a different consulate. The news comes roughly a week after a group of Iraqi visa selectees sued the agency in a Washington, D.C., federal court over its alleged refusal to allow such reassignments. The embassy in Kabul suspended operations on Aug. 31, 2021. Public consular services at the embassy in Baghdad remain suspended after terrorist attacks on the compound in December 2019. Wednesday's announcement states that diversity visa selectees for the 2022...

