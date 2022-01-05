Commerce Removes Duties On Thai Pipes After Court Rebuke

By Caleb Drickey (January 5, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- Three months after the Court of International Trade rejected proposed anti-dumping duties on Thai piping as overexpansive and illegitimate, the U.S. Department of Commerce reluctantly agreed Tuesday to withdraw tariffs on Thai pipes used to construct oil and gas lines. In a revised duty determination, Commerce conceded that a more than 35-year-old anti-dumping order on standard steel pipes does not extend to dual-stenciled gas line pipes, but complained that the court unjustly forced it to give credence to old International Trade Commission reports that deemed certain pipes as nonharmful to U.S. producers. "In light of the reasoning, analysis and conclusions of...

