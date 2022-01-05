NJ Judge Pauses SEC's Pharma Insider Trading Suit

By Katryna Perera (January 5, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday paused a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit alleging insider trading by two former pharmaceutical executives after federal prosecutors asked for a stay pending the outcome of parallel criminal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey filed a motion to intervene and for a stay earlier in the day, arguing that the SEC's civil case proceedings should be paused to "preserve the integrity of the investigation and prosecution of the criminal case, to advance the public interest, and to prevent the defendants from circumventing the narrow confines of criminal discovery...

