Law Firms Say TD Bank Failed To Detect Staffer Check Scam

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 5, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- TD Bank negligently allowed an employee working for two law firms to divert more than $130,000 of firm funds into her personal bank account, a complaint filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania state court alleges. The employee assisted with vendor payments for both Kane & Silverman PC and Haggerty & Silverman PC, according to the complaint filed by Howard G. Silverman, who co-founded both firms. The employee, identified as Molly Moore, was hired by Kane & Silverman in January 2018, after working in 2017 as a contract employee, the complaint says. Over a period of about two years, Moore wrote more than 175...

