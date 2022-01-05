DC Circ. Ends Russian Inventor's $340M Hogan Lovells Saga

By Andrew Karpan (January 5, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has quietly put to bed a $340 million lawsuit from a Russian inventor who claimed Sony illegally "bribed" lawyers at Hogan Lovells to create evidence that convinced a Moscow patent office to invalidate his patent allegedly used in a Playstation console. The short, unsigned decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came down Tuesday and signed off on a number of dismissal rulings made by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss that held that Vitaly Pilkin had not done enough to explain his web of conspiratorial allegations against the international law firm or...

