5th Circ. Says Immigration Judges Can Upend Old Decisions

By Mike LaSusa (January 5, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- Immigration judges can contradict their colleagues' previous decisions if a new legal standard applies to the same facts in a case, the Fifth Circuit has ruled, rejecting a Mexican man's bid for reconsideration of his request for protection from deportation. A three-judge panel on Tuesday backed a determination by an immigration judge, later affirmed by the Board of Immigration Appeals, that Renferi Aviles-Tavera isn't eligible for deportation protections, because he was convicted of an offense that counts as a "particularly serious crime" under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Aviles argued that an immigration judge who previously handled his case determined that the...

