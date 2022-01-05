TECT Aerospace Seeks OK For Vote On Liquidation Plan

By Rick Archer (January 5, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- TECT Aerospace is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to approve the disclosure statement for its Chapter 11 liquidation plan, which will include a $350,000 settlement to end disputes with its unsecured creditors. In a motion filed Tuesday, the aerospace equipment supplier asked the court to allow it to send its plan to distribute the proceeds of the sales of its manufacturing plants earlier this year to its creditors for a vote. The company is asking for a Feb. 25 voting deadline and a March 4 confirmation hearing. TECT filed for Chapter 11 protection in April with about $100 million in debt,...

