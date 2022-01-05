Copyright Office Names Ex-Disney Atty As New GC

By Jasmin Jackson (January 5, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Copyright Office said Wednesday it has tapped a former deputy general counsel at The Walt Disney Co. to serve as the office's general counsel and associate register of copyrights. Suzanne "Suzy" Wilson, who worked at Disney for nearly a decade and previously served as a partner at Arnold & Porter, will replace the Copyright Office's acting general counsel Kimberley Isbell. Isbell had temporarily assumed the role in December. According to the agency's press release, Wilson will permanently take over on Jan. 31, handling the office's "extensive portfolio of regulatory, litigation and policy matters." "She brings to the Copyright Office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS