Walmart Can't Beat Woman's Suit Over Malfunctioning Door

By Jonathan Capriel (January 6, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday shut down Walmart's bid to close a lawsuit by a customer who claims she was injured when crashing her arm into the store's automatic sliding door, finding that the open and obvious danger doctrine does not apply to the malfunctioning doors. Walmart argued that it had no duty to warn Valerie Sumate that its Hamilton, Ohio, Supercenter doors were on the fritz in May 2016, because touchless entrances are an obvious hazard. But U.S. District Judge Susan J. Dlott said this argument defies the "common experience" shoppers have with them. The company's assertion that Sumate's...

