Texas Oilwell Co. Loses Trade Secrets Trial Against Rival

By Tiffany Hu (January 5, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- Vita International Inc. was dealt a loss in its trade secrets lawsuit against rival Foro Energy Inc. after a Texas federal judge ruled that Vita's conceptual drawings of a deployment wheel were "generally known" in the oil and gas industries, and thus not a trade secret. Vita's concept of a deployment wheel that guides lasers into a wellbore, including a particular feature that loads umbilicals onto the device from the side, is "not a novel or unique concept" to qualify for trade secret protection, U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison said in an order Tuesday. The ruling came after a four-day...

