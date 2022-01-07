Curtis Focuses On Disputes In New Promotions Round

By Caroline Simson (January 7, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP has promoted six attorneys across its U.S. and European offices, five of whom specialize in disputes within the firm's international arbitration and litigation practices. The firm announced Jan. 4 that it had promoted a total of three partners and three counsel in its New York, Paris, London and Frankfurt offices. "It's always good to see home-grown talent succeed," said firm Chairman George Kahale III, who heads the firm's international arbitration practice. "Nearly all these attorneys have spent their entire careers with Curtis; their appointments recognize the valuable contribution each has made to the firm." The newly promoted class...

