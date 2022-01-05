Medicare Advantage Plans Must Beware DOJ Scrutiny

By Winston Paes, Kristin Kiehn and Adam Aukland-Peck (January 5, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice increasingly has scrutinized how health plans, providers and health care vendors compile and report risk adjustment data in connection with the Medicare Advantage program, also known as Medicare Part C. The DOJ has intervened in several recent whistleblower cases brought under the False Claims Act,[1] alleging that plans and providers improperly manipulated risk adjustment scores in order to receive higher compensation from the government. We expect this trend to continue in the Biden administration. Risk Adjustment Under the Medicare Advantage program, Medicare beneficiaries may enroll in health care plans offered by private insurers. Medicare Advantage plans...

