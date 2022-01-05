FTC Nabs $675K Win Against NY Finance Co.

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 5, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- A New York-based cash advance lender and its manager will pay $675,000 to end Federal Trade Commission claims they were part of a scheme to defraud small businesses and made profanity-laced collection calls to their victims, a federal judge in New York said Tuesday. In a stipulated order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ordered Ram Capital Funding LLC and Tzvi "Steven" Reich to hand over the six-figure sum to the FTC, noting that the defendants had agreed to the order and neither defendants admit nor deny the FTC's allegations. The order ends Ram and Reich's involvement in the...

