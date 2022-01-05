Bosch Wins FCC Waiver For Construction Imaging Tool

By Nadia Dreid (January 5, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- Bosch is free to move forward with the sale of its new wall imaging device after the Federal Communications Commission issued a waiver that grants the engineering and tech company an exception to the agency's rules on minimum bandwidth. The agency granted the exception Tuesday after finding that Robert Bosch LLC's device "poses no greater risk of causing harmful interference to communication services than those devices already permitted under the existing rules." "We find that opening a path for the sale and operation of this next generation equipment will allow Bosch to deploy its system to enhance the through-wall imaging capabilities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS