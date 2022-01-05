Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CNA Unit Says It Owes Insurer Nothing In Motel's $12M Loss

By Ben Zigterman (January 5, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- A CNA unit told an Ohio federal judge that its errors and omissions policy with another insurer does not cover a $12 million judgment against the owner of a Florida motel where a guest was murdered.

Columbia Casualty Co. said Tuesday that it was not properly notified by State Auto Mutual Insurance Co. of the underlying lawsuit, which accused The Waves of Hialeah Inc. of providing lax security to a guest who was murdered.

Columbia said it wasn't told about the 2016 lawsuit until 2017, after the $12 million verdict was reached and a $5 million settlement was rejected by State...

