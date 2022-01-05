DC Circ. Denies Texas Arg Time In Migrant Expulsion Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (January 5, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has rejected Texas' bid to participate in oral arguments later this month in support of the Biden administration's fight for a policy allowing migrant families with children to be expelled from the U.S. to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the country. In a per curiam order Tuesday, the appellate court without any explanation denied the Lone Star State's December request to argue at the Jan. 21 hearing for seven minutes as an amicus curiae. The denial follows a similar decision by the court in October in which it said Texas did not meet the standard to intervene in the...

