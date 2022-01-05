Home Depot Data Breach Attys Get $11.7M In Fees After Fight

By Sarah Jarvis (January 5, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday ordered a Georgia federal court to award $11.7 million in fees, plus interest, to attorneys representing banks and other financial institutions in litigation over Home Depot's 2014 data breach, ending a tumultuous, four-year fight over the attorney fees. In a per curiam opinion, the panel said the Northern District of Georgia erred in opting to use a percentage method to award $14.5 million in attorney fees, including interest, after the appellate panel had previously found that a $11.7 million lodestar amount was "fully supported by the record." The panel remanded the case and instructed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS