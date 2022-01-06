Squire Patton Snags Financial Services Attorney In Atlanta

By Emily Sides (January 6, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has strengthened its global financial services practice by bringing on a seasoned in-house attorney as an Atlanta-based of counsel who most recently served as corporate secretary at Brighthouse Financial Inc., a public company that was created in 2017, the firm announced Thursday. D. Burt Arrington brings 15 years of in-house experience at financial services institutions, according to Squire Patton. Before working at Brighthouse, which offers annuities and life insurance, he served in various roles, including deputy general counsel at BB&T, which combined with Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc. in 2019 and is now Truist Financial Corp. During his...

