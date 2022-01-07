Bracewell Beefs Up Energy Practice With 4 Promotions

By Jessica Corso (January 7, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- Houston-based Bracewell LLP announced the promotion of four new partners in four different offices this week who all represent energy clients. The newly promoted attorneys began as Bracewell partners this week and are spread out across offices in San Antonio, Houston, London and Washington, D.C., the firm announced Jan. 5. Last year, the firm promoted five new partners who were all based in Texas. "I am thrilled to welcome these outstanding lawyers to our partnership," Bracewell managing partner Gregory Bopp said in a statement. "They embody a commitment to excellence and collaboration that allow us to be a firm of choice...

