EPA Missed Smog Plan Deadlines In 6 States, Enviros Say

By Clark Mindock (January 5, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has blown critical deadlines to force six states with elevated smog levels to create plans to fix those issues, environmental groups said Wednesday in a bid to force the agency's hand. The Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Environmental Health told a California federal court that the EPA violated Clean Air Act provisions that require states with elevated ozone pollution to come up with plans to reduce that pollution, also known as state implementation plans or SIPs. The groups said that the EPA had identified areas in six states with worrisome ozone pollution, which triggered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS