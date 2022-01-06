Ga. Club Tells 11th Circ. City Ordinances Should Be Stripped

By Morgan Conley (January 6, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- A strip club that says it was run out of town by an Atlanta suburb via new local ordinances banning all-nude dancing and imposing mandatory closing times for adult entertainment clubs is asking the Eleventh Circuit to revive its claims that the rules are unconstitutional. The shuttered club, WBY Inc., which did business as Follies, told the appeals court in its opening brief on Wednesday that a Georgia federal court wrongly applied too lax of a standard when reviewing the constitutionality of the ordinances adopted by the city of Chamblee. If the lower court had applied the proper level of scrutiny...

