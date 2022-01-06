Policyholder Attys Hail Wash. Justices' Entry Into Virus Fight

By Shawn Rice (January 6, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- Policyholder attorneys welcomed the Washington Supreme Court's announcement Wednesday that it would take on its first COVID-19 coverage suit to address whether a pediatric dental practice is covered for losses allegedly caused by government-imposed restrictions during the pandemic. The Washington Supreme Court agreed to address the "direct physical loss of or damage to" issue in a dental practice's appeal over Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Co.'s summary judgment win in a coverage suit for losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) The Washington justices accepted direct review of the appeal by the owner of Playhouse Dental, which has offices in Oak...

