Youngkin Taps Trump's EPA Chief For Top Va. Enviro Job

By Dave Simpson (January 5, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that he'll appoint the former leader of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration as the secretary of natural resources, the top environmental job in the state. Andrew Wheeler, who served as EPA administrator from April 2018 to January 2021, is also a former energy lobbyist, and the announcement of his nomination drew criticism from environmental groups. Youngkin said in a statement that Wheeler shares his "vision in finding new ways to innovate and use our natural resources to provide Virginia with a stable, dependable, and growing power supply that will meet Virginia's...

