FTC Inks Deal To Halt Loan Site's Alleged Data Misuse

By Allison Grande (January 6, 2022, 10:28 PM EST) -- A loan application website has agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's claims that it sold consumers' Social Security numbers and other sensitive data to unauthorized third parties and used applicants' credit scores for impermissible purposes, according to documents filed in California federal court Thursday. In a complaint filed along with the proposed settlement, the FTC accused ITMedia Solutions LLC and a host of other entities and executives associated with it of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act and Section 5 of the FTC Act by misrepresenting with whom it's sharing loan applicants' personal data, falsely claiming...

