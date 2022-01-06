6th Circ. Kills Suit Stemming From 1981 Ford Layoff

By Rachel Stone (January 6, 2022, 3:12 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit declined to revive a lawsuit from a worker who said Ford Motor Co. laid him off because of a disabling work injury nearly four decades ago, saying that even though he recently discovered new facts, his case was too outdated. A lawsuit against Ford over a 1981 layoff is too old to proceed, the Sixth Circuit ruled. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) A three-judge panel issued a unanimous opinion Wednesday affirming the dismissal of Henry Hassell Jr.'s Americans with Disabilities Act suit. Hassell claimed Ford illegally laid him off and boxed him out of pension credits three weeks after he...

