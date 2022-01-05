Split 6th Circ. Won't Stay Contractor Vax Mandate Injunction

By Dave Simpson (January 5, 2022, 11:36 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit refused to stay an injunction blocking the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors from going into effect, pending appeal, ruling Wednesday that the federal government hadn't shown that it would be irreparably harmed by the injunction in the meantime and that its key arguments are unlikely to prevail. In a published decision, that includes a partial dissent, the majority declined the government's bid to freeze a Kentucky federal judge's injunction, which stops the mandate from going into effect in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The government, in its argument, had pointed to two statutory provisions in the Federal Property...

