Del. Climate Suit Against Big Oil Heads Back To State Court

By Hailey Konnath (January 5, 2022, 10:44 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday agreed to remand Delaware's suit looking to force fossil fuel companies to pay for climate change-related costs, agreeing with the state that its complaint only asserts state law claims and thus belongs in state court. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said that the energy companies, which include Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp., hadn't met their burden to show that the District of Delaware can exercise jurisdiction over the case. Specifically, the judge noted that the energy companies don't dispute — "nor can they" — that the complaint makes no attempt to state any claims...

