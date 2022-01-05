Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Climate Suit Against Big Oil Heads Back To State Court

By Hailey Konnath (January 5, 2022, 10:44 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday agreed to remand Delaware's suit looking to force fossil fuel companies to pay for climate change-related costs, agreeing with the state that its complaint only asserts state law claims and thus belongs in state court.

U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said that the energy companies, which include Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp., hadn't met their burden to show that the District of Delaware can exercise jurisdiction over the case.

Specifically, the judge noted that the energy companies don't dispute — "nor can they" — that the complaint makes no attempt to state any claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!