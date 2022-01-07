Mine Operator Says Failure To Rezone Land Costing It $164M

By Clark Mindock (January 7, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Louisiana parish illegally refused to rezone an area to allow for mineral mining and thereby deprived a mine operator of millions of dollars it could make by selling clay to a federal levee system in the area, the company claims. Mine operator AJSJS Development LLC and others, which own the mineral leases for the disputed area, told a Louisiana federal court in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Parish of St. John the Baptist and its council had illegally denied its application to rezone the area, despite it being a flood zone and the location of active oil wells....

