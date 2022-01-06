HIAS' Elizabeth Sweet To Lead MIRA Coalition

By Jennifer Doherty (January 6, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition has announced that Elizabeth Sweet, currently chief operating officer with refugee-aid group HIAS, will join the New England immigrants rights group as executive director on Jan. 24. Sweet, whose work with HIAS included working with partners across the country to fight the Trump administration travel bans targeting majority Muslim countries, told Law360 that she's looking forward to engaging with MIRA's 130-plus member organizations. "All of [them] are dedicated to advancing the rights and integration of immigrants and refugees across Massachusetts, and I think that that's an incredibly powerful coalition and opportunity to work on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS