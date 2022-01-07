Lenovo Wins 2nd Wireless Patent Trial Against InterDigital

By Silvia Martelli (January 7, 2022, 4:32 PM GMT) -- A London court has invalidated a wireless technology patent that InterDigital has accused Lenovo of infringing by implementing 3G network standards, handing the Chinese technology giant a victory in the wide-ranging multi-patent battle. In the second of five trials, Judge James Mellor ruled at the High Court on Thursday that one of InterDigital's standard-essential patents for 3G wireless technology is invalid because it lacks novelty. The patent covers the way in which data blocks of certain sizes are transmitted by mobile phones, according to the judgment. Lenovo cannot be accused of infringing the patent because it is invalid, Judge Mellor said,...

