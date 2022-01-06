NY Law Firms Can Use Two Names If Not Misleading, Bar Says

By Matt Perez (January 6, 2022, 1:41 PM EST) -- New York-based law firms may operate under two different assumed names to distinguish between separate practice areas, the New York Bar Association determined in an ethics opinion published on Monday. The question arose from a law firm that intends to create a new practice area that's significantly different from its current practice, complete with a separate name, marketing materials and website, as well as operating using a "doing business as" certificate. It noted that the firm name will be disclosed when the assumed name is posted or published. Barring any facts that would make the assumed names false, deceptive or misleading,...

