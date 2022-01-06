Judge Rejects Legal Group's Bid To Defend Ga. Voting Law

By Rosie Manins (January 6, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- A motion by a conservative election-focused legal group to intervene as a defendant in the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against Georgia's latest voting law was denied Thursday by a federal judge who said the group has no special interest in the case. The Public Interest Legal Foundation, an Indiana-based nonprofit that calls itself a "public interest law firm," sought to help the Peach State in its fight to protect Senate Bill 202, a law enacted in March that the federal government claims is discriminatory. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee rejected the foundation's argument that it has a direct and substantial...

