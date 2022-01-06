Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mallinckrodt Says Ch. 11 Plan Fair For Acthar Claimants

By Rick Archer (January 6, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- Mallinckrodt PLC Thursday made its final arguments for its Chapter 11 plan to a Delaware bankruptcy judge, with the drugmaker defending the plan against assertions that it's unfair to holders of claims connected to its Acthar gel and contains improper liability releases.

Mallinckrodt ended the third day of remote closing arguments in a confirmation hearing that began in November by telling U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey that the Acthar claimants are getting more under the plan than they would in a liquidation, and that the ruling overturning releases in Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan doesn't apply to this case.

Ireland-based Mallinckrodt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!