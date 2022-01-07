Mass. Justices Hint Past Insurer Wins May Sway Virus Suit

By Chris Villani (January 7, 2022, 2:10 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court on Friday questioned why an insurer should be on the hook for losses sustained by restaurants due to COVID-19 when a growing list of courts have said the property policies in question do not cover pandemic business interruptions. The Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments in a case brought by Boston-area restaurants Coppa, Toro and Little Donkey over whether Strathmore Insurance Co. is liable for revenue lost by the establishments during government-ordered shutdowns and suspension of indoor dining at the outset of the health crisis. Justice David A. Lowy said at the outset of the hearing that the SJC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS