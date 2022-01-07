Wage Calculus In Restaurant OT Suit Stumps Mass. Justices

By Brian Dowling (January 7, 2022, 1:54 PM EST) -- Massachusetts justices struggled Friday to find their way through a complicated wage-and-hour appeal filed after a jury held a restaurant liable for about $550,000 for unpaid overtime due to employees who were compensated in a convoluted day-rate manner. The jury in state court awarded the sum in October 2019 to three kitchen workers of the Needham, Massachusetts-based Rice Barn restaurant after a judge instructed the jurors to multiply the workers' hourly rate by one-and-a-half. The restaurant's appeal of the judge's jury instructions said the workers — essentially paid half-day increments for each lunch or dinner meal service shift — had already...

