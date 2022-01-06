CARES Act Limits Remote Plea Hearings, 7th Circ. Told

By Celeste Bott (January 6, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- A financial adviser who was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for defrauding clients out of roughly $5 million urged the Seventh Circuit Thursday to vacate his conviction and sentence, saying the district court wrongly allowed his change of plea hearing to be conducted by phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though he consented to change his plea to guilty by telephone, DaRayl Davis contends that the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act requires more than just his signoff to get around the requirement under Rule 43(a)(1) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure that a defendant be present...

